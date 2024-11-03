Eatala: Malkajgiri tops in BJP membership enrolment

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender participated in the active membership registration programme in Mallapur of the Uppal constituency on Saturday.

He said that the BJP is aiming to register 50 lakh members in the State out of this it is attempting to register 5 lakh members out of 10 lakh votes received in the elections in the Malkajgiri constituency. So far three lakh voters have registered making the constituencies stand top in the membership registration process.

He said that a meeting was convened with the presidents of three districts in this constituency and encouraged them to complete the membership registration within the next ten days. Instructions were given to ensure that at least 100 memberships were registered at each polling booth. “To the residents of the gated communities, apartments, colonies, and members of the governing body, I urge you to register your membership with the same faith and belief with which you voted for me.”

He said there is potential for an increase in the number of MLA seats in this constituency and BJP is taking proactive steps on several issues like demolitions in the past five months, “we have encountered various challenges, including issues with the Waqf Board and localized problems in our neighbourhoods. We have stood firm against the demolition of homes and the reassignment of lands designated for Dalits.” The role of the BJP has been significant in instilling confidence and courage within the community by consistently responding to their concerns.

Etala assured the party also prioritised solving minor issues such as drainage, roads, and other community concerns shortly. “Be it the central government, state government, and GHMC can resolve people’s problems together to make Telangana and Malkajgiri development.”