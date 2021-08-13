Eatala Rajender comes down heavily on Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender came down heavily on Finance Minister T Harish Rao and advised him to stop playing cheap politics. He challenged the TRS government to order for a CBI inquiry into his properties from the date of his joining the politics in 2003 to date.

Speaking to media at Jammikunta on Thursday, he accused Harish Rao of spreading lies against him at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the sake of Huzurabad Assembly by-election.

He claimed that he was a poultry industrialist much before he joined politics and owned hundreds of acres of land. "As an industrialist ran the business with over 11 lakh birds by employing modern technology like walkie-talkies", he said. Refuting the charges that he had planned to backstab the TRS government, he said that Harish Rao had become a minister without even being elected as a legislator and not even as a sarpanch or MPTC.

He said, "I had worked hard for the development of Huzurabad segment and had never opposed schemes like Rythu Bandhu but said it should be given to small and marginal farmers instead of landlords. The public in Huzurabad constituency is laughing at the meaningless allegations made by the Minister and his party men, he said while challenging the minister to reveal details of funds spent in his Siddipet segment and Huzurabad segment to come for a debate on the issue.

The TRS government had to sell the lands in Hyderabad to fill exchequer and Rs 500 crore to the Dalit Bandhu to the Huzurabad segment funds released only after selling the lands, he noted.