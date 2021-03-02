Eatala Rajender inaugurates 2nd phase of corona vaccination

Huzurabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender launched second phase of corona vaccination drive at Huzurabad Area Hospital on Monday. In Karimnagar district, Covid vaccination drive was started at Huzurabad Area Hospital, Karimnagar Main Government Hospital, Chelmada Ananda Rao Hospital and Prathima Medical College on Monday.

After taking the first dose of vaccination, Minister Rajender said that people should not be afraid to take corona vaccine and informed that people above 60 years and those, between 45 to 59 years, will get free corona vaccine at all government hospitals.

He said the government decided to give corona vaccine to people at private hospitals at a fee of Rs 250 per dose. People should enter their name online before taking the vaccine, he added.

Rajender stated that very soon corona vaccination drive will be started at all hospitals, with Arogyasri facility and EHS schemes. The Central government gave permission to the State government to give corona vaccine at private hospitals, as per its request. 'Vaccination programme is a continuous programme and people should not hasty in taking it.'

Minister Rajender reminded that the first phase of vaccine, given to frontline warriors, was a success. Now in the second phase, vaccination will be given to persons, aged above 60 years, and to those, between 45 to 59 years and suffering from kidney, heart, liver, dialysis, sugar and BP related health issues.

He asked the people not to fear about coronavirus, as it is not spreading fast in recent times and also not to worry afraid to take Covid vaccine. With this vaccination, we can stop coronavirus completely, he added.

District Collector K Shashanka, Director of Health and Education Department Ramesh Reddy, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sujatha and others were present on the occasion.