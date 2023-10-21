EC slaps notice on Pragati Bhavan

The Election Commission (EC) has taken serious note of political activities in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence and camp office Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.



Based on a complaint lodged by the Telangana Congress, State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj has served notices on the Estate Officer of Pragati Bhavan and sought an explanation for holding such political activities.

The Congress has complained to the EC against handing over B forms to the BRS candidates by KCR and also organising regular political meetings with the party leaders. Sources said that the EC has asked Pragati Bhavan authorities to respond to the notices immediately. The Commission will take action soon after receiving a reply.