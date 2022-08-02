ED to quiz Chikkoti, his aide Madhava Reddy for 2nd day in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are going to quiz Chikkoti Praveen Kumar for the second day on August 2. On the first day, the ED officials grilled Chikkoti Praveen for 11 hours. They grilled Chikkoti Praveen Kumar and a few others in connection with the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

ED also quizzed Madhava Reddy and three others Babu Lal, Gowri Shankar and Sampath. The questioning went on for 11 hours. ED also questioned Chikkoti Praveen Kumar on the hawala transactions of Rs 27 crores and also other businesses of Praveen.

According to the sources, ED is also going to issue notices to one ZP Chairman and four other political leaders. ED also examined six bank accounts and transactions of Chikkoti Praveen Kumar and Madhava Reddy. ED has found that Sampath and Gowri Shankar played a key role in the businesses of Chikkoti Praveen Kumar. Sampath and Gowri Shankar has transferred the hawala money to other countries.

ED officials questioned Chikkoti and tried to get some information about the Tollywood and Bollywood actors and other political leaders' involvement in hawala activities. It is said that Praveen Kumar and others have given irrelevant answers.