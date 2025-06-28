Education in Crisis: BJP Demands Immediate Release of Scholarships

Gadwal: In a scathing attack on the Telangana state government, Ayija Mandal BJP President Gopalakrishna alleged that the Congress government has completely neglected the education sector, causing severe distress among students due to the non-release of scholarships and fee reimbursement.

Speaking at a press meet today, Gopalakrishna criticized the Congress administration for making false promises while continuously delaying the disbursement of scholarships, which has turned into a nightmare for students across the state. "For the last two years, not a single rupee has been released for scholarships or fee reimbursement," he claimed.

He further explained that students who completed their 10th class three months ago are unable to enroll in Intermediate colleges due to financial hardship. With no scholarship support and parents unable to afford fees, many students are being forced to pause their education.

Highlighting a concerning trend, Gopalakrishna pointed out that those who completed Intermediate are also unable to join higher education or degree colleges, potentially leading to a collapse of the state’s education system. He warned that this situation may even increase incidents of child marriages, particularly if students are left with no academic options.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, he remarked, “This is a government that hasn’t even appointed a full-time Education Minister, which clearly reflects its apathy towards the future of our students.”

He demanded that the state government urgently resolve these issues by releasing pending scholarships and fee reimbursements. If not, he warned, the Bharatiya Janata Party would launch large-scale protests across the district.

The press meet was also attended by Ayija town BJP Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Venkatapuram Mahesh, F. Raju, Naresh, Fareed, Venkatesh, along with other BJP activists who extended their support to the cause.