Education Minister Sabitha launches Bathukamma saree distribution in Kaukuntla village

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy spearheaded the distribution of Bathukamma sarees in Kaukuntla village, located in the Chevella constituency of Rangareddy district.

The distribution of Bathukamma sarees was accompanied by the presentation of sports kits to enthusiastic participants. The programme was conducted under the dynamic leadership of Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah.

She shared insights from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision, revealing that an impressive one crore two lakh sarees have been earmarked for distribution across the State. This massive endeavor comes with a price tag of Rs 354 crore, underscoring the government’s commitment to women’s welfare and empowerment.

The Minister announced that 25 thousand sports kits are also being distributed across the State, reflecting the government’s dedication to promoting sports and physical activity among the youth.