Educationists demand reopening of schools, colleges in Rajanna Sircilla district

Rajanna Sircilla: The representatives of the Private Lecturer Association (PLA) took out a rally from Ambedkar Chowk to Collectorate in protest against the State government for closing the colleges in Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, they alleged that due to the closure of colleges for the past 15 months, thousands of private teachers and lecturers working in the private schools and colleges are facing a lot of problems. Its difficult for them to manage their families without salaries.

When the coronavirus is spreading at a quicker pace, taking the decision of closing only educational institutions and opening all the remaining sectors is nothing but doing injustice to the private teachers and lecturers, they said.

Therefore, the government must respond immediately and must sanction unemployment dole along with opening of educational institutions, they demanded.

Later, the representatives of the Private Lecturer Association had given a representation to the staff of the Collectorate office.

The president and general secretary of the PLA Gurram Anjaneyulu and Vangapalli Rajeshwar were also present.