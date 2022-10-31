Elect TRS for development

Chandur: "If you feed donkeys, you cannot milk cows," this was how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described the BJP and BRS turned TRS. Promising to address the problems of Munugodu constituency in 15 days if the pink party candidate wins, KCR said if the Opposition wins it would not bother to develop the constituency.

The BJP, he said, is busy in "privatising everything and benefitting capitalists," and if it is not bundled out, the country would collapse. He said the BJP was more focussed in toppling the elected governments. They had done it in many states, and they want to try the same in Telangana now.

He cited the example of the ongoing episode of alleged poaching of four MLAs and said that it had conspired to buy 20 to 30 TRS MLAs. He said Modi has money to pay Rs 100 crore per MLA but has no money to give free power to farmers.

Though it was expected that the Chief Minister may come up with revelations on the farm house issue which created sensation in the state, KCR said that though he had evidence which can shake the NDA government at the Centre, he was not able to speak much about it because he was in a constitutional position and the issue was in the court of law. However, the CM presented the four MLAs -- Pilot Rohit Reddy, G Balaraju, B Harshavardhan and R Kanta Rao. He said they were the real 'sons of the soil' and did not fall prey to the offer of Rs 100 crore.

"Our MLAs hit them with left footwear and the brokers of BJP from Delhi who tried to buy them landed in jail," KCR said and mocked Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's swearing in wet clothes asking whether that was politics?

He said the BJP thinks that they can see the political end of KCR by buying 20 to 30 MLAs because KCR speaks loudly.

He said if the BJP 'encroaches' into Telangana, the saffron party will make it mandatory to install electricity meters for agriculture pumpsets. Even domestic consumers will have to replace their electricity meters, which would cost Rs 30,000 each, he added.

According to KCR, there is no country in the world, except India, that has 50 per cent irrigable land and a conspiracy was being hatched to handover the farmlands to corporates. Hence, he said there was a need for voters to be cautious while exercising their vote.

He further said people's silence on 'poaching' will become a curse one day.

He urged the people of Munugodu to vote for TRS candidate Prabhakar Reddy and see how the profile of the constituency would change in no time.