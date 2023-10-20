Election Commission issues notices to Pragati Bhavan

The Election Commission took a serious note of political activities in Pragati Bhavan, the official camp office of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Telangana Congress, State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj served notices on the Estate Officer of Pragati Bhavan and sought explanation for holding political activities.

The Congress has complained to the Election Commission against handing over of B forms to the BRS candidates by KCR and also holding political meetings with the party leaders .

Sources said that the Election Commission has asked Pragati Bhavan authorities to respond to the notices immediately. The Commission will take action soon after receiving a reply.