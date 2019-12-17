Electric vehicles will greatly reduce pollution: Minister Kamalakar in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday launched the e-Yano app in Karimnagar. Later, he said that pollution can be reduced to a great extent by using vehicles that run with electricity. The autos, which run either by petrol or diesel, will emit around 7 kgs of carbon-dioxide for just 100 kilometres and are major cause of pollution in towns and cities.



As Karimnagar city is going to be transformed into a Smart City, it is a good sign the e-Yano organisation has introduced vehicles that run with electricity for reducing pollution, which is caused with the emissions of vehicles run by petrol and diesel.

Travelling on electric vehicles is equal to planting a sapling and would be helpful for the future generations and for transforming the city as pollution-free, he informed.

The e-Yano organisers Sandeep, Navneeth, Vijay and Shashikanth informed that by downloading the e-Yano app, the people can get the services provided by the organisation for handling over pollution-free bright future for next generations.