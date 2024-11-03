Live
- Officials making way for Tesla’s arrival
- ADB praises India for cutting subsidies on fossil fuels to boost green energy
- Villagers stage protest against uranium mining
- Rammohan Naidu says CM's north Andhra tour successful, reveals plans for airport in Srikakulam
- Hema Malini visits Tirumala
- Complete hospital works on a fast pace says TTD EO J Syamala Rao
- Government aim is to transform AP as ‘pothole free’ said Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
- Girl’s rape & murder triggers widespread condemnation
- Middlemen still ruling roost at sand ramps
- HM Shah unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J'khand; prioritises 'Roti, Maati, Beti'
Just In
Emergency Landing at Shamshabad Airport: Indigo Flight Receives Bomb Threat
Highlights
An Indigo flight from Goa to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport after receiving a bomb threat.
Hyderabad : An Indigo flight from Goa to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport after receiving a bomb threat. The aircraft, which had been en route to Kolkata, landed safely at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), where airport authorities and security teams swiftly took action.
Following the emergency landing, all passengers were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was thoroughly inspected by bomb disposal teams. Authorities are investigating the source of the threat to ensure passenger safety before resuming normal flight operations.
