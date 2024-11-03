  • Menu
Emergency Landing at Shamshabad Airport: Indigo Flight Receives Bomb Threat

Emergency Landing at Shamshabad Airport: Indigo Flight Receives Bomb Threat
Highlights

An Indigo flight from Goa to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport after receiving a bomb threat.

Hyderabad : An Indigo flight from Goa to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport after receiving a bomb threat. The aircraft, which had been en route to Kolkata, landed safely at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), where airport authorities and security teams swiftly took action.

Following the emergency landing, all passengers were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was thoroughly inspected by bomb disposal teams. Authorities are investigating the source of the threat to ensure passenger safety before resuming normal flight operations.

