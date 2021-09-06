Emphasis on local issues, objectivity Hans India's forte

I have been reading The Hans India for quiet sometime.

What attracted me most apart from the routine news is that it lays emphasis on local issues like a vernacular newspaper but does not take sides.

Another highlight of The Hans India is that it caters to the requirements of students as it has been highlighting students' issues from time to time.

The Young Hans has been very useful for students at all levels. I wish the newspaper would come up with reports and stories exposing corruption and irregularities in hostels in public and private universities.

K Nagamani, PG student, Karimnagar