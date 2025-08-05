Employment for local youth in paper mill demanded

Kagaznagar: Members of the Student Unemployed JAC, under the leadership of Convenor Ponna Ramesh, submitted separate representations on Monday to Kagaznagar Tahsildar Madhukar and Municipal Commissioner Rajender, urging the provision of jobs for local unemployed youth in the Kagaznagar SPM Company.Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh stated that when the SPM Company was reopened in 2018, it received crores of rupees in subsidies and tax exemptions from the state government. However, despite these benefits, the company has been offering employment primarily to non-locals from other states.

He alleged that while only 25% of the workforce comprises locals, 75% are non-locals. Ramesh further mentioned that a memorandum had already been submitted to the SPM management last month, requesting that eligible local candidates—including those with ITI, Polytechnic, Engineering, B.Sc., and B.Com. degrees—be given employment opportunities. A total of 150 unemployed individuals signed and submitted the appeal. He criticised the management’s lack of adequate response and demanded immediate action to ensure justice and job opportunities for local unemployed youth.