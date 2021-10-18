Employment only for KCR family: Congress

Kamalapur: Campaigning extensively in several villages of Kamlapur mandal on Sunday, Congress nominee for the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll Venkat Balmoor urged the people to think about what kind of development Telangana has witnessed under the TRS rule. "Even though unemployment had reached its peak in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family is comfortable as they all got jobs," Venkat ridiculed. He also sought to know what kind of development the State had witnessed since TRS assumed power.

Implying KCR and his former Cabinet member Eatala Rajender, he said that the upcoming by-poll to Huzurabad constituency was just because of disagreement between two robbers. He assured the people that he will work to fulfill their dreams which TRS failed to do so. Questioning the government to define who is a farmer, Venkat said that there is a need to differentiate landlords and farmers. He demanded the government to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said that there is no difference whoever wins the election – be it the BJP or the TRS. She said that Congress alone has developed the country. "There are already 100 sheep in TRS' camp. These sheep only nod their heads only to its master KCR. People need a strong opposition which can question the government," Seethakka said. Time has come for the people to think to whom they support, she said, urging people to vote for Venkat in the October 30 by-poll. Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, Namindla Srinivas and Dommati Sambaiah were among others present in the campaign.