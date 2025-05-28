Empowering Women: Sakhi One Stop Center Conducts Awareness Program on Legal Rights and 181 Helpline Services in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: An awareness program aimed at educating women on their rights and safety was organized on Tuesday, 28th May 2025, under the aegis of Sakhi One Stop Center at Brahma Computers Institute, located in the district headquarters of Jogulamba Gadwal.

The session covered several important topics, including women’s rights, the importance of girls’ education, legal awareness on domestic violence, and the availability of emergency helpline services. A major focus was placed on the 181 Women’s Helpline, which offers 24/7 toll-free support for women in distress.

During the program, Sakhi staff emphasized that women facing emergency situations should not hesitate to call the toll-free number 181, which connects them directly to integrated assistance. This includes legal aid, medical services, police support, counseling, and shelter, all of which are coordinated immediately upon receiving a call. The helpline is designed to maintain confidentiality and ensure that victims receive compassionate and respectful support.

Woman Police Constable Manjula, who participated in the session, elaborated on how women can also access police assistance through the emergency number 100. She encouraged women to act courageously and assertively in facing challenges. The participants were made aware of constitutional rights, protective laws, and the empowering impact of education for girls, which was highlighted as a powerful tool for self-reliance and a brighter future.

Key participants in the event included Mrs. Shobha Rani, In-charge of Sakhi One Stop Center, Mrs. Swathi, Case Worker, and Mr. Zubair, from the IT support team. As a token of appreciation, the management of Brahma Computers Institute felicitated the Sakhi team with shawls and bouquets, enhancing the spirit of the occasion. Mr. Ramakrishna, Head of the Institute, was extended heartfelt thanks by Sakhi One Stop Center for his cooperation and support in making the event successful.

Organizers remarked that this awareness program has played a crucial role in enlightening women about the means to ensure their safety and seek help during emergencies. It also significantly increased public awareness about the importance and effectiveness of the 181 helpline service.

This initiative reflects a growing community commitment toward creating a safer and more informed environment for women in the region.