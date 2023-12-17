Ensure wellbeing of elderly parents

Choutuppal(Yadadri-Bhongir): In a hearing at the Senior Citizen and Parental Care Tribunal on Saturday, Chairman Jagannath Rao emphasised the importance of children actively caring for their aging parents. Rao asserted that indulging in acquired assets should not supersede the responsibility of providing adequate care during the twilight years.

The tribunal conducted an inquiry on Saturday following complaints from numerous parents in Choutuppal, Narayanapuram, Valigonda, and Ramannapet mandals within the division. Both parents and children were summoned, and arguments were presented during the session. The cases have been adjourned for further investigation.

During the proceedings, Rao expressed his own reflections on parental care, recalling how his parents had looked after him in his youth. He underscored the sacrifices parents make to nurture their children into exceptional individuals. He issued a stern warning, stating that neglecting parental responsibilities could result in legal repercussions. Rao emphasised that any disregard for such duties could lead to the revocation of related properties acquired by the children.

Highlighting the potential gravity of the situation, Rao cautioned against parents resorting to external interventions due to neglect. He stressed that police cases would be registered for any violation of the tribunal’s judgments.