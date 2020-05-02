Essential commodities distributed to poor, migrant workers in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud along with Narayanpet MLA Rajender Reddy distributed essential commodities to about 2,500 poor people including migrant labourers and scribes at TRS party office in Narayanpet on Friday.



Minister Goud said that the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is doing everything to protect and rescue the poor, who are badly effected due to the lockdown after the outbreak of Covid-19. The government has taken all necessary steps to stop spreading of the virus, he added.