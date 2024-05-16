Every one sure of win

Karimnagar : As the polling for Karimnagar Parliament seat has ended and results will be out on June 4, the candidates of three main political parties who campaigned for a fortnight and showed their strength are confident of victory.

The candidates are collating the information collected by their activists predicting the polling pattern. Sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar from BJP contested for the second time while former MP Boinapalli Vinod Kumar from BRS contested for the seat for the fourth time in a row. Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao stood in the ring. The results of the exit polls conducted in the campaign and social media are giving relief to the candidates.



The candidates tallying votes by divisions, villages and started collecting information from the followers on the extent to which the votes were cast in their favour and how they were compared to the opponents and are holding discussions with assembly level leaders and mandal level leaders. The party leaders are also gathering information from the intelligence officers. Calculations are also being made in composition to 2019 elections.



While the BJP is confident that the development undertaken by Modi in the Lok Sabha will help them, the Congress party has feels that the welfare schemes and future guarantees will help them win.



BRS leaders are saying that this time they will win by taking into account the anti-government factor against these two parties and the development that took place during their tenure.

This time the Karimnagar Lok Sabha campaign went on in full swing as the main leaders of the three parties gathered for the candidates. Many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi came in support of BJP, CM Revanth Reddy visited Jammikunta Sircilla twice in support of Congress and former CM KCR toured the constituency thrice in support of BRS.

As the candidates of the three parties continued to campaign without any compromise in spending, they began to explain their expectations of victory with calculations. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs are in four constituencies and TRS are MLAs in three constituencies out of seven constituencies under Karimnagar Parliament.

Analysts, who were able to predict the results of the assembly elections, are a bit confused this time. The polling, which continued to be calm and silent is increasing confusion among the candidates.

Even if there is representation of MLAs, the development done with Rs 12000 crore, the construction of Ram Mandir, the distribution of Akshintlu to houses will be favourable for BJP,the party leaders are saying. Especially in Karimnagar Parliament Constituency, there are more women than men and they are making predictions about who will get the vote.

