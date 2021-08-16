Excellent coverage of tourism, heritage sites says an archaeology enthusiast

As an archaeology enthusiast, I believe that the information should have a maximum reach. The Hans India has come up in flying colours in covering and presenting culture, history and archaeological developments, especially of Kakatiya dynasty.

The Hans India gave a huge exposure to Bogatha waterfalls, hidden in the thickets of Wajedu mandal, and the sandstone sculptures of Devuni gutta temple located in the forest near Kothur village in Mulugu district.

These apart, there are quite a few laidback destinations and tourist places in the erstwhile Warangal district that have received a huge coverage in The Hans India.

I believe that The Hans India has its contribution in drawing the tourists from far-flung areas, thus helping the economy of locals in Mulugu and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts that have predominantly Adivasi population.

My association with Hans India has always been a happy one. It made my work on history and archaeology reach many throughout the two Telugu-speaking States. I wish The Hans India much more success in the future.

Aravind Arya Pakide,

Historian, Warangal