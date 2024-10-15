Falaknuma Police Crack Kidnap Case, Arrest Six Accused

Hyderabad: In a swift and effective operation, the Falaknuma Police have apprehended six individuals involved in a kidnapping case that unfolded on 13th October. The incident, reported by the victim's wife, Smt. Afreen Begum, occurred near a gym at Bibi ka Cheshma, Falaknuma, and involved a victim connected to a disputed financial transaction.



According to police reports, the case details a financial transaction involving a refrigerator and washing machine, worth Rs. 30,000, that was taken by a man named Zubair from one of the accused two months ago. As Zubair allegedly failed to make the payment, Accused 1, Mohd Hameed, along with five accomplices, devised a plan to kidnap Mohd Ali, a friend of Zubair, to locate his whereabouts.

The accused, including students, a ginger-garlic seller, and an electronic worker, transported the victim to Gulbarga in a Qualis vehicle, where they reportedly assaulted him. After receiving the complaint late on the night of the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Falaknuma, Sri K. Adi Reddy, promptly registered the case.

Based on credible intelligence, the police coordinated with Gulbarga Police, who successfully intercepted the vehicle and rescued the victim. The operation led to the arrest of Accused 1 through Accused 5 on-site, while two other individuals involved in the case were apprehended shortly afterward.

The successful operation was supervised by Sri M.A Jaweed, the Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Falaknuma Division, and executed by Inspector K. Adi Reddy and his team.

The arrested individuals have been brought back to the Falaknuma Police Station and will be presented before the court. The case highlights the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement to maintain public safety and promptly respond to criminal activity in the Hyderabad area.