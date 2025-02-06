Farmers’ festival marks Brahmotsavam fete

Gadwal: A spart of the grand Brahmotsavam celebrations of Sri SriSri Dhanvantari Venkateshwara Swamy, a farmers’ festival was organized in Uttanur village. The event saw the presence of Mantralayam MLA Y Balanagireddy and YSRCP mandal president G Bheemareddy as chief guests.

The temple authorities welcomed the MLA with traditional temple honors and Vedic blessings before he offered special prayers and fulfilled his vows to Sri SriSri Dhanvantari Venkateshwara Swamy.

During the event, Balanagireddy held discussions with Gauru Venkata Reddy, a respected local figure. He also observed various cultural and sporting competitions organized as part of the festival.One of the major highlights was the traditional bull race, which was officially inaugurated by MLA Balanagireddy.

Marking his commitment to the local farming community, the MLA generously donated ₹50,000 to support the event and encourage farmers.

The Brahmotsavam celebrations at Sri SriSri Dhanvantari Venkateshwara Swamy temple were filled with devotion, enthusiasm, and cultural grandeur, making it a memorable occasion for the villagers and devotees.