Farmers protest against the power cuts in Macharla ,Gattu mandal

The farmers in Macharla village of Gattu mandal staged a protest against the power cuts during the last 15 days.

The farmers staged a tent infront of the Electricity Substation in Macharla village because the electricity officials were not responding to the farmers and doesn't care about the crops which are drying due to power cuts.

According to the farmers they have cultivated the crops like ground nut, chillies,cotton ,and paddy in some areas.Due to lack of rain fall the above said crops are drying,and the issue had shared with the electricity officials and other operators but there was no use.The operators are giving incoherent answers to the farmers since the last 15 days shout the power cuts.

They alleged that the Telangana government has been saying that,we are giving 24 hours free power but we are not able to get the power atleast 10 hours hence

They have decided to take a Protest against the power cuts.

Now they are demanding the state government to give at least 20 hours of power as they have promised .