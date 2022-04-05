Father kills 19-month-old daughter

Driven by poverty, a man allegedly killed his 19-month-old daughter in Bapankunta Thanda of Faruqnagar Mandal and in order to escape he filed a missing case of his daughter at the police station.

According to the sources, Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar said that Ramawath Naresh was burdened with financial difficulties and killed his own daughter. He then tried to escape by claiming that his daughter Priya was kidnapped and missing.

The ACP said that Naresh killed his daughter and left her dead body in a suitcase at a Beef cutting company. Naresh confessed the crime on Monday evening after he was taken into custody under suspicion by Shadnagar CI Naveen Kumar, SI Venkateshwarlu, SI Sundaraiah and Shadnagar Crime Staff who acted on the instructions of DCP-Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy and Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar.