Fear of not qualifying for NEET exam, student jumps from apartment to death

Petbashirabad: In an unfortunate incident, a student reportedly died by suicide due to the pressure of exams. The student committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the building as he was upset that he would not qualify in the NEET exam to be held in a few days. This tragic incident took place in Petbashirabad. According to the details of SI Rannarayana, a couple identified as Arvind Jaiswal and Meen Dampadu from Uttar Pradesh are living in Chandrodaya Residency, Jedimetla Springfield Colony, Hyderabad. The couple are running garments locally and supporting the family. They have two children. Son Piyush Jaiswal (22) and daughter. Piyush failed to qualify the NEET exam twice in the past. He is once again preparing to write the NEET exam to be held this year. The NEET exam will be held on May 5.

Piyush, who is already preparing for the NEET exam, was worried that he may not qualify in the NEET this time as well. In this sequence, he was under a lot of stress and watched the IPL match with all his family members at home till 11 pm on Saturday. Later, at 11.30 pm, he posted a message in the WhatsApp group of his fellow students who were taking coaching that he was not able to study for the NEET exam and was committing suicide. They saw it and immediately called Piyush's parents at 1.35 midnight and alerted them. But it was already late. When his parents came out, he jumped from the apartment and was found dead in a pool of blood. He also wrote a suicide note stating that he could not bear the pressure of exams and apologizing his parents for his decision. On the complaint of the parents, the police registered a case on Sunday and started investigation.

On this, Piyush's father Arvind Jaiswal said 'Piyush is my eldest son. He was very happy with us. Never looked sad. Very intelligent. Piyush is preparing for NEET exam with his own interest. We never forced him to study. He was deeply disappointed after failing NEET twice in the past. At that time, we stood by Piyush and gave him courage. We all thought he was back to normal. Even on the day of his death, he had a fun dinner with everyone. We all fall asleep during the crisis. At 12.30 midnight, Piyush’s friend called me and said that Piyush had sent him message that he was committing suicide. I immediately ran and saw that he had already jumped from the top of the apartment. In tears Piyush’s father said that they would have saved their son even if they had known a little earlier. The police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.