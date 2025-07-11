Live
- Air India crash: Preliminary investigation report may be unveiled today
- IGNCA Tirupati launches month-long spoken Sanskrit classes
- Manufacturing World Tokyo-Sri City tops
- Lord Malayappa rides on Garuda Vahanam
- Senior Executive Fired for Public Humiliation of Junior Employee — Company Hiring Respectful Leader
- Central team inspects sewage treatment plant
- Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be held from Sept 24 to Oct 2
- OpenAI Eyes Launch of AI-Powered Web Browser with Built-In ChatGPT
- Festive mood marks mega PTM across Tirupati, Chittoor districts
- Centre revises SMILE scheme to provide beggars 'life of dignity'
Fifth Bonam presented to goddess Sri Jagadambika Yellamma at Golconda Fort
The vibrant Bonalu festival is being celebrated with great fervour in Telangana with lively Potharaju dances, and the rhythmic beating of water pots.
The vibrant Bonalu festival is being celebrated with great fervour in Telangana with lively Potharaju dances, and the rhythmic beating of water pots. On Thursday, the fifth bonam was presented to the goddess Sri Jagadambika Yellamma at Golconda Fort, coinciding with the auspicious Ashada month.
The temple's chairman, Chantibabu, along with committee members conducted special pujas in honour of the deity. Thousands of devotees flocked to the fort, paying their respects to the goddess and offering bonams and water pots.
To ensure a smooth experience for all, temple committee members implemented special arrangements, while officials from the water board ensured the availability of fresh water facilities. The police were also on hand to maintain order and prevent any incidents during the festivities. Key figures in attendance included EO Chidella Vasantha, temple priest Sarvesh, and committee members Akula Chandrasekhar, G. Santosh Goud, as well as water board officials Rajesh, Ramesh, and Narsing Rao.