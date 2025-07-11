Fifth Bonam presented to goddess Sri Jagadambika Yellamma at Golconda Fort

The vibrant Bonalu festival is being celebrated with great fervour in Telangana with lively Potharaju dances, and the rhythmic beating of water pots. On Thursday, the fifth bonam was presented to the goddess Sri Jagadambika Yellamma at Golconda Fort, coinciding with the auspicious Ashada month.

The temple's chairman, Chantibabu, along with committee members conducted special pujas in honour of the deity. Thousands of devotees flocked to the fort, paying their respects to the goddess and offering bonams and water pots.

To ensure a smooth experience for all, temple committee members implemented special arrangements, while officials from the water board ensured the availability of fresh water facilities. The police were also on hand to maintain order and prevent any incidents during the festivities. Key figures in attendance included EO Chidella Vasantha, temple priest Sarvesh, and committee members Akula Chandrasekhar, G. Santosh Goud, as well as water board officials Rajesh, Ramesh, and Narsing Rao.