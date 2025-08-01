First unit of Yadadri Thermal Power station dedicated to nation

Damaracharla, Nalgonda: The first unit of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS), with a capacity of 800 MW, has been officially dedicated to the nation by Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Adluri Lakshman. Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy was also present at the commissioning ceremony.

On the occasion, the ministers laid the foundation stone for an integrated township at the YTPS site, which will be developed on 55 acres at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore. As part of the Vanamahotsavam celebrations, the ministers planted Ikka saplings on the premises. They later interacted with landless residents in the area and assured them of employment opportunities by 15th August.

The YTPS project was initially undertaken by the previous government in 2015, aiming to build five units of 800 MW each. Construction began in 2017, with the original project estimate of ₹30,000 crore now seeing a cost overrun of ₹5,000 crore.

The second unit of the plant was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on 7th December last year. The third and fourth units are nearing completion and are expected to be operational by the end of this year. The fifth and final unit is scheduled for completion by March 2026.

To accommodate plant employees, a separate residential township will also be constructed over 60 acres in Dubbatanda, located three kilometres from the plant site.