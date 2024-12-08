Five friends drown as car plunges into pond

Live
In a tragic accident, five young men drowned when their car plunged into a pond near Jalalpuram in Yadadri-Bhongir district early Saturday morning.
Bhoodan Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir) : In a tragic accident, five young men drowned when their car plunged into a pond near Jalalpuram in Yadadri-Bhongir district early Saturday morning. The vehicle, traveling at high speed in thick fog, lost control and skidded into the water.
The group, all residents of Hyderabad, included Thigulla Vamsi Goud (23), Kalakoti Akshay Kumar (19), Jella Vinay (21), Indrapalli Harsha Vardhan (22), Veeramalla Vigneshwar (20), and Medaboyina Manikantha Yadav (21). They had met at LB Nagar for a late-night party and decided to drive to Pochampally after consuming alcohol.
Around 3:30 am, on their return journey, visibility was severely reduced due to fog. Vamsi, the driver, applied the handbrake suddenly, causing the car to skid and overturn into a pond. Manikantha, seated in the front, managed to escape by breaking a side window, but the others were unable to unlock the doors and drowned. Local police, alerted by a passing milkman, recovered the bodies with the help of a JCB machine.
Manikantha, still in shock, recounted the harrowing moments. “The car filled with water in seconds. I broke the window and swam out, but my friends couldn’t escape,” he said.
Police have registered a case and are investigating further. Local officials, including ACP Madhusudhan Reddy, visited the scene. The bodies were sent to Bhongir Area Hospital for postmortem.