Live
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- UK lawmakers highlight plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, call for strong action against Yunus govt
- Special Ops Season 2 Release Delayed to July 18 | Kay Kay Menon’s Return Postponed
- BJP Accepts Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Over Telangana Leadership Dispute
- Archery WC: Jyothi, Parneet enter compound women SF; Rishabh, Aman bow out in second round
- Bhagwat’s remark on leaders' retirement sparks speculation; Oppn claims rift within BJP-RSS
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- Mukesh Ambani doesn’t speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS
- Guj bridge collapse toll 15: Oppn glare on ‘BJP’s loot raj’
- Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
Flood alert! Godavari to touch 43ft today
Highlights
Water level rising due to heavy rains
Bhadrachalam: The rising Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 26 ft in the evening hours of Thursday. “It is rising very slowly due to the heavy rains,” informed officials.
According to sources, level is expected to reach the first warning level at 43 ft on Friday. Officials have warned that the second is at 48 ft and the final one at 53 ft. Meanwhile, district collector Jitesh V Patil and SP Rohith Raju have urged people to take care especially in low lying areas. They ordered officers to be prepared for relief operations and to be on alert.
Next Story