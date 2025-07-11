  • Menu
Flood alert! Godavari to touch 43ft today

Highlights

Water level rising due to heavy rains

Bhadrachalam: The rising Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 26 ft in the evening hours of Thursday. “It is rising very slowly due to the heavy rains,” informed officials.

According to sources, level is expected to reach the first warning level at 43 ft on Friday. Officials have warned that the second is at 48 ft and the final one at 53 ft. Meanwhile, district collector Jitesh V Patil and SP Rohith Raju have urged people to take care especially in low lying areas. They ordered officers to be prepared for relief operations and to be on alert.

