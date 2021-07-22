Top
Focus on creating sports set-up in Gajwel: KCR to SATS chief

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy to focus on creating sports infrastructure in his constituency of Gajwel.

The CM, during his visit to Telangana Bhavan met Reddy and appreciated his efforts in taking up sports activities in the State.

He asked the SATS chairman to create sports infrastructure in Gajwel Assembly constituency in coordination with the Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy.

