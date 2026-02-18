Former BRS MLA Balka Suman Arrested Amid Clashes

Balka Suman, the former BRS MLA, has been detained by police in connection with the attack on Minister Vivek Venkataswamy's convoy. Police officers, who arrived in large numbers at Suman's residence, requested his cooperation in the arrest. When he agreed, officers forcibly took him away in a police van. However, BRS activists attempted to prevent the arrest, leading to a tense confrontation. Suman was eventually taken to hospital for medical tests amidst protests in Kyatanapalli.

The incident follows clashes during the recent election of the Kyatanapalli Municipal Chairman and Vice Chairman, where allegations surfaced that BRS activists pelted stones at the minister's convoy. The police registered a case against Suman and several BRS leaders. As officers moved to arrest him, hundreds of activists gathered, attempting to block the police. This resulted in scuffles and heightened tensions, with police eventually dispersing the crowd and arresting Suman.