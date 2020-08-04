Former MLA from Bhadradri Sunnam Rajaiah dies of coronavirus

Former MLA from Bhadradri Sunnam Rajaiah (58) died of coronavirus on Monday night. Rajaiah who was suffering from illness underwent the tests on Monday, results of which came positive.

He breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada from Bhadrachalam. His two sons and a son-in-law were also tested positive who are undergoing treatment at Bommuru in Rajahmundry. Rajaiah served as a three-time MLA (1999, 2004, 2014) from Bhadrachalam of erstwhile Khammam district.

In recent times, he had moved to Sunnamvarigudem of Vararamachandrapuram in East Godavari district

Earlier, Congress leader and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) secretary G. Narendra Yadav succumbed to the coronavirus at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Narendra Yadav's family were also tested positive for coronavirus. Yadav died a few days after the death of the former chairman of minority cell, Sirajuddin in undivided Andhra Pradesh.