Former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah Meets KCR at Erravalli Farmhouse; Key Comments on By-Elections

Hyderabad: Former Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) at his farmhouse in Erravalli. During the meeting, KCR made key remarks regarding upcoming political developments in the state.

KCR stated that by-elections were inevitable in constituencies where MLAs had switched parties. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana would reject defectors and teach them a lesson. Specifically referring to Station Ghanpur, KCR predicted that a by-election would take place there as well.

He further claimed that senior leader Kadiyam Srihari, who is currently aligned with the ruling party, would be defeated, and Thatikonda Rajaiah would emerge victorious as the MLA.

These statements come at a time when political shifts are happening in Telangana, with several leaders changing affiliations. KCR’s comments reflect his confidence in BRS’s strength and his belief that voters will oppose party-switching MLAs in the upcoming by-elections.