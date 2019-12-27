Foundation stone laid for food court in Nizamabad railway station

Nizamabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya laid foundation stone for the construction of railway food court at Nizamabad railway station on Friday.

Later speaking with the media, the GM said that he had inspected track maintenance, bridges and level crossing gates as part of annual inspection.

Stating that he will review the problems identified during the inspection, he informed that the new platform solar units in Nizamabad will be launched soon.

Along with setting up a park for children in the premises of railway quarters, infrastructure in the quarters will also be developed, he added.



GM Gajanan Mallya said that railway track dubbing between Parbani and Muthkhed will start soon.

Meanwhile, BJYM city president Roshan Lal Bora appealed SCL General Manager Gajanan Mallya to extend Marathwada Express Train (No 17688) from Nizamabad to Manmad.

The Marathwada Express is currently running between Dharmabad and Manmad. Roshan Lal submitted a memorandum to the GM, informing him that the extension will benefit Nizamabad commuters and the railways.

Along with Roshan Lal, Marwadi Samaj leaders Mera Ram, Kesar Singh, Vallabh Sarada, Suresh Chowdhary, Sunil Dema, Harish Vaishnavi and others met the GM.