Four killed after a travel bus collides with a parked lorry in Vikarabad

A severe road accident occurred in the Vikarabad district after a travel bus collided with a stationary lorry. The incident, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday near Rangapur in Parigi mandal, resulted in the fatalities of four individuals and left over 20 others with serious injuries, six of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Mallesh, Sandeep, Balamani, and Hemalatha. Reports indicate that the victims were returning to Chenvelli village in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district after attending a feast in Parigi when the tragic accident transpired.

One person died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries en route to Parigi Government Hospital. Eyewitnesses have reported harrowing accounts, with claims that some victims had to undergo amputations due to their injuries.

The police swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct rescue operations, and the injured were subsequently transported to Osmania Hospital for advanced medical treatment. The local police are continuing to investigate the incident.