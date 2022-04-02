Four killed in Telangana road accident

Hyderabad: Four persons were killed and one was injured in a road accident in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, police said.

A car overturned after the driver apparently lost control near Turkalapalli in Charakonda mandal, about 130 km from Hyderabad.

Four members of a family travelling in the car died on the spot while another person was injured. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital in Hyderabad. The bodies were shifted to Kalwakurti government hospital for autopsy.

The victims were identified as Ghouse Khan (55), Sadiq (55), Farhana (45) and Roushan (24). They all hailed from Nereducharla in Suryapet district and were returning home from a dargah in Kadapa district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.