Nalgonda: Free computer training centre inaugurated at Thipparthi

Thipparthi (Nalgonda): As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the Narketpalli-Addanki-Medarmetla (NAM Expressway Limited) has opened free computer training centre at Thipparthi mandal headquarters in Nalgonda district on Wednesday.



The toll plaza officials informed that interested persons can avail this facility and applications would be accepted at Madgulapally toll plaza and also at the computer centre at Thipparthi.

Nalgonda Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkateshwar Reddy inaugurated the centre. Speaking on the occasion, he advised the students to acquire knowledge about computers and the latest technologies for better employment.

As part of the training programme, computer basics, MS Office, and other operating systems would be taught, and the course completion certificate would be awarded to successful candidates, the toll plaza officials informed.

Cube Highways (NAM) CSR head Shibashish Sahoo, project head GV Rangasai, Prasad, Narsingh, Praveen, Thipparthi Tahsildar Krishnaiah, police officials Nagadurga Prasad, Satyanarayana, NAM staff, local public and students were present during the inauguration.