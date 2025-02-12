Free eye check-ups for 30 students

Wanaparthy: District collector Adarsh Surabhi stated on Tuesday that students can focus better on their studies only when they have proper eyesight. To support this, a free eye check-up programme has been initiated for students across the district.

As per his orders the medical and health department conducted eye check-ups for students at the ZP government boys’ school here.

Students diagnosed with vision problems were provided with free glasses. Speaking on the occasion, the DC emphasised the importance of good eyesight for academic success.

Hence, eye check-ups were conducted for over 30,000 students studying in 300 government schools across the district under the supervision of the department. During the check-ups, around 2,000 students were identified with vision problems, and free eyeglasses are being distributed to 946 of them.