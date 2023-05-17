Gadwal: Collector Valluri Kranti says admits some officials collecting money from shops, mills

Gadwal : Collector Valluri Kranti stated here on Tuesday that cotton crop in 1.5 lakh acres and chilli in one lakh acres are to be raised in the district.

Interacting with agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan during a video conference with district officials of agriculture and task force from the Secretariat Reddy, she explained that task force meetings have been organised in farmers venues to explain the methods to be followed to prevent fake seeds.

The DC said checkposts have been set up in the border areas as per the instructions of the minister.

“Seeds of various crops are available to meet farmers’ needs for the ensuing monsoon season. The task force teams are conducting surprise inspections at field level. The agriculture officers are taking action against fake seeds by getting information from farmers at field level from time to time.

She admitted that some agriculture officials are collecting money from shops and seed ginning mill-owners. District agriculture officer Govind Nayak and mandal agriculture officials were present.