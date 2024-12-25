Gadwal Lawyers' United Protest: Opposition to District Court Relocation Gains Momentum

Gadwal: The protest led by the lawyers of Gadwal against the proposed construction of the district court in the outskirts of Poodur village entered its eighth day on Wednesday. Senior lawyers Gattu Suresh and Kavali Narasimhulu, along with junior lawyers Gosayi Rambabu, B. Shivaraj, and B. Veeresh, actively participated in the hunger strike. They were welcomed into the protest with garlands by senior advocates, symbolizing solidarit.

Senior advocate Baligera Shivareddy emphasized the need for increased media coverage to amplify the protest's reach. He stated that media participation is crucial for escalating the issue to higher levels of governance.

Unsuitable Location: Advocate Iqbal Basha questioned the rationale behind constructing the court in a remote area like Poodur. He argued that public institutions like courts should ideally be located centrally within towns for accessibility and convenience, unlike burial grounds situated in the outskirts.

Criticism of Opposition: Basha criticized a minority of advocates who are allegedly complicating the issue due to personal ego and pride, rather than prioritizing public welfare.

Basha called upon those staying away from the movement to join the protest, warning that continued indifference might result in irreparable damage to the legal community's reputation and public trust.

Kuruv Community: Senior state leader Badrinath assured the full support of the Kuruv community, stressing the challenges posed by relocating the court to Poodur.

Political Support: Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi and former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar pledged to discuss the issue with the District Minister-in-charge and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. They promised a resolution based on the majority opinion of the advocates.

The protests have garnered support from various political parties, caste associations, intellectual organizations, and senior doctors, who joined the hunger strike to express solidarity.

BJP Social Media Convenor Chittari Kiran commended the 96% of advocates who are unified in their stand against the relocation and urged the 4% opposing them to reconsider their stance.

The residents of Gattu mandal, led by Valmiki community leader Gattu Krishna, extended full support to the protest. They emphasized that relocating the court to Poodur would cause significant hardships, especially for the Gattu populace.

The ongoing protest highlights a pressing issue of public inconvenience, administrative decision-making, and professional unity. While the majority of lawyers argue against the relocation, their cause is gaining momentum with widespread support from political leaders, local communities, and civil society organizations. However, the minority opposition within the legal fraternity indicates a need for consensus to ensure the protest remains impactful and dignified.

The movement's success will likely depend on continued public support, effective communication, and intervention from higher authorities.