Gadwal Leaders Rally Support for Statewide BC Bandh Demanding 42% Reservations

Gadwal: Leaders of the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) and various political and social organizations in Gadwal have called upon the public to make tomorrow’s state-wide Telangana BC Bandh (October 18) a grand success. The bandh is being organized in support of the demand for the implementation of 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in the state.

The Telangana government had earlier announced 42% reservation for BCs; however, the High Court issued a stay order on the implementation of the reservation bill. In response, BC JAC has demanded that the state and central governments include the bill under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard it from judicial intervention and ensure its implementation.

In this regard, BC JAC leaders, along with all-party representatives, conducted a bike rally across Gadwal town today, appealing to various sections of society to extend their full support to the bandh. They submitted representation letters to RTC depot officials, the Gadwal District Central Traders’ Association, private educational institution managements, hotel and shop owners’ associations, urging them to voluntarily close their establishments in solidarity with the cause.

The leaders emphasized that this bandh is not against any individual or institution but a united effort to secure social justice and constitutional rights for the Backward Classes.

Prominent leaders who participated in the rally include Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu, BC JAC leaders Madusudan Babu, Atikur Rehman, Aluru Prakash Goud, Mala Srinivasulu, Dharur Ravi, Valmiki, Ganjipet Raju, Kurva Pallaiah, Seesala Venkat Reddy, Elkoor Ranganna, Vinod, Tower Maqbool, Krishnayya Yadav, Bhadrappa, Veeresh, Rammohan, Rangaswamy, Naganna, and Rahimthulla, among others.

The leaders expressed confidence that the people of Gadwal would extend wholehearted support to the bandh and make it a peaceful and successful demonstration of unity among all BC communities.