Gadwal MLA Continues in Congress Party Minister Ju Palli Confirms

Gadwal: A press meet was held today at the MLA camp office in Gadwal district, attended by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudan Reddy, addressing the recent rumors about party changes.

Minister's Statement

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao clarified that the news circulating in major newspapers, media, and social media about the MLA switching parties is false. He emphasized that speaking with acquaintances in the Assembly lobbies does not imply that MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy has left the Congress party to join the BRS party.

Minister Jupally reiterated that MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy will continue with the Congress party, stating that he joined the party from the BRS solely for the development of the Gadwal constituency.

On July 30, MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy met KTR in a friendly manner. The rumors about him leaving Congress to join BRS are baseless.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao assured that the government is committed to the development of the region as requested by the Gadwal MLA, and Krishna Mohan Reddy has joined the Congress party with this commitment in mind.

Accompanied by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy departed for the Assembly.

The event was attended by public representatives, senior Congress leaders, and party workers.