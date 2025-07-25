Live
- South Korea: New unification minister prioritises resuming dialogue with North Korea
- ED attaches properties for embezzlement of Bhiwani Municipal Council funds
- Heavy rainfall lashes MP's Gwalior, Chambal divisions; waterlogging at Speaker Tomar's bungalow
- Uppairu Students Block RTC Bus in Rain, Demand Additional Service for Safe Commute
- India proud to be most trusted friend of Maldives: PM Modi
- Collector Santosh Orders Swift Action on Indiramma Housing Scheme — Warns Officials Over Delays
- Soha Ali Khan enjoys a fun workout session with Fatima Sana Shaikh, says 'next time push-ups pukka'
- Indira Mahila Shakti Mission 2025: A New Dawn for Women’s Empowerment in Dharur
- Northeast China issues alerts for rainstorms, flooding
- Gadwal Seed Cotton Farmers Betrayed: Rythu Sangham Demands Full Procurement and Rs 1 Lakh Investment Aid Per Acre
Gadwal Seed Cotton Farmers Betrayed: Rythu Sangham Demands Full Procurement and Rs 1 Lakh Investment Aid Per Acre
Gadwal: Tensions are escalating in the Jogulamba Gadwal district as thousands of seed cotton farmers face uncertainty over crop procurement and...
Gadwal: Tensions are escalating in the Jogulamba Gadwal district as thousands of seed cotton farmers face uncertainty over crop procurement and investment support. The Telangana Rythu Sangham, led by State Secretary Tigala Sagar, held discussions today with the Additional Commissioner of Agriculture, Vijay Kumar, and Seed Monitoring Officer Narasimha Rao, demanding urgent intervention.
The Situation
The Nadigadda region of Jogulamba Gadwal district is known for large-scale seed cotton (seeded cotton) cultivation. Every year, nearly 25,000 farmers grow seed cotton across approximately 40,000 acres. Typically, 25 seed companies operate through organizers, who contract farmers to cultivate their proprietary cotton seed varieties. In return, these companies promise to:
Purchase 100% of the crop post-harvest, and
Provide ₹1 lakh per acre as investment aid to cover input costs.
However, this year has taken a dramatic turn. After the crop reached the budding stage (around 50 days post-sowing), several organizers informed farmers that the companies would only procure 2 quintals per acre, leaving the remaining crop to be destroyed by the farmers. Worse, they stated that no investment compensation would be provided.
This sudden breach of agreement has caused mass unrest among the farming community. In response, thousands of farmers organized a mass protest in front of the District Collector’s Office in Gadwal. Following this, both the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) intervened and facilitated a written assurance from company organizers, promising full procurement and investment support.
Fresh Betrayal Sparks Fresh Protest
Despite this written commitment, organizers are once again backing out, telling farmers to remove the crops themselves and denying any procurement responsibility. The farmers are now in disarray and financial distress.
In a high-level meeting today, Telangana Rythu Sangham State Secretary Tigala Sagar, accompanied by key state and district leaders, demanded that the Agriculture Department immediately pressurize the companies and their organizers to:
1. Procure the entire seed cotton crop, and
2. Provide ₹1 lakh per acre as promised.
The Sangham warned that if these demands are not met, the farmers will be left with no choice but to launch a large-scale protest across the state.
Leaders Present at the Meeting:
Tigala Sagar – State Secretary, Telangana Rythu Sangham
Shobhan Naik – State Leader
Sankapuram Mallesh – District Secretary, Rythu Sangham, Gadwal
A. Venkataswamy & V.V. Narasimha – District President and Secretary, CITU
Sriram Naik – State Secretary, Telangana Girijana Sangham
Other local leaders: Veeresh, Urukundu, Narayana, Thimmappa and others
The Rythu Sangham has called for government accountability and demanded that the agricultural contract farming system be monitored strictly to prevent exploitation of poor farmers.