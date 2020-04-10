Gandhi Hospital contract staff demand more incentives for Coronavirus duty

Hyderabad: Demanding increase in incentive for doing Covid-19 duties, contract and outsourcing staff of Gandhi Hospital staged dharna on Thursday.

Nearly 150 employees, including women workers, from patient care, sanitation and security wings took part in dharna for one hour. They get a monthly salary of Rs 9,400. In addition, as announced, they would stand to get Rs 940 as the 10 percent incentive, which according to them is a meager amount when compared to Rs 7,500 being given to GHMC sanitation staff, AITUC leader M Narasimha said. He added that CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy spoke to Health Minister Eatala Rajender on the issue and requested him to concede one month salary as bonus instead of 10 percent figure.