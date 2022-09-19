Get inspired by ID to preserve unity: Harish

Siddipet: Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday called upon people to get inspired by the Integration Day (ID) celebrations, being orgainsed across the State for three days, for preserving the country's integrity.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag, at the Degree College grounds, here, he cautioned people to be on guard against 'disruptive forces which were conspiring to rouse communal discord and seeking to twist history'.

Rao stated that September 17, 1948, was special as on that day the State had merged with the Union. He recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had decided to celebrate the Integration Day to reflect the national spirit of unity.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil and Commissioner of Police Sweta were present.