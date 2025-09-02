GHMC braces for hassle-free conduct of Ganesh idol immersion across city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed all necessary arrangements to ensure that the Ganesh idol immersion program is carried out smoothly, safely, and in an eco-friendly manner.

On Monday, the GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan along with Additional Commissioner Raghu Prasad inspected immersion arrangements at Necklace Road covering People’s Plaza, Sunrise Point, Lake View Park Bathukamma Pond, and Sanjeevaiah Park Baby Pond. The commissioner reviewed barricading, lighting, crane arrangements, and the setup of control rooms. Commissioner Karnan stated that immersion facilities have been organized at 20 major lakes and 72 specially arranged artificial ponds under GHMC’s supervision. To facilitate smooth immersion, GHMC has allocated adequate funds and provided necessary infrastructure.

“Across all major lakes, 134 static cranes and 259 mobile cranes have been installed. At Hussain Sagar, in coordination with the Tourism Department, 9 boats, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, and 200 trained swimmers have been kept on standby. Additionally, 13 control rooms have been established with police coordination,” said RV Karnan.

For the main procession route, 160 Ganesh Action Teams have been deployed to ensure smooth idol processions. To maintain cleanliness throughout the celebrations, 14,486 sanitation workers are working in three shifts. Since the beginning of the Ganesh festival, GHMC has collected and transported 3,000 metric tons of waste to dumping yards using 125 JCBs and 102 mini-tippers. Additionally, at immersion points, 39 mobile toilets have been set up. Along procession routes and immersion locations, 56,187 temporary lights have been arranged. Furthermore, 7 medical camps, including ambulances, have been prepared to operate in three shifts. As part of the Road Safety Drive, more than 90 per cent of potholes across Greater Hyderabad have already been repaired, with engineering teams attending to the remaining damaged stretches caused by rains. Meanwhile, RV Karnan appealed to organizers to ensure that idols are transported to immersion sites on time so that the process can be carried out in an orderly manner. He also urged devotees and the public to dispose of waste only at the designated garbage points along the procession routes.