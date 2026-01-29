GHMC prepares new engineers to lead clean city mission

Hyderabad: As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (2.0), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted an orientation programme on Wednesday for newly recruited Deputy Executive Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers specialising in solid waste management.

The session, held at the GHMC head office, aimed to familiarise officers with the Solid Waste Management Rules 2024, recent amendments and the practical challenges of field-level implementation.

Additional Commissioner Raghu Prasad chaired the session and emphasised the necessity of strengthening sanitation systems.