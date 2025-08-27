Give proof of vote chori, dissolve Assembly: Bandi Sanjay to Cong

Karimnagar/Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a blistering attack on the Congress party and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday, challenging them to prove allegations of stolen votes and daring them to dissolve the assembly for fresh elections. “If Congress wins again, I will take political sannyas,” Sanjay declared, responding to Goud’s claim that BJP leaders won Karimnagar with bogus votes.

Sanjay, who won Karimnagar with a margin of 2.25 lakh votes, called the accusation an insult to the people. “If Congress believes votes were stolen, let them write to the Election Commission, remove those votes, and go for elections. Are they ready?” he asked.

He criticized Congress’s governance, stating that in its 20-month rule, the party hadn’t given a single paisa to village panchayats. “The only reason they want local body elections is to access central funds. The BJP-led Centre has been consistently supporting Panchayats,” he said. Taking direct aim at Mahesh Goud, Sanjay mocked his political record and memory. “He hasn’t even won as a ward member. What does he know about vote rigging? He’s like the hero in Ghajini, forgetting what he said every 15 minutes,” Sanjay quipped. He accused Goud of flip-flopping on caste identity, first calling him BC and later Deshmukh, and slammed Congress for undermining BC leaders while offering reservations to Muslims.

On the issue of minority votes, Sanjay claimed that hundreds of stolen votes were among the minority households in Karimnagar, citing a complaint by former Mayor Sunil Rao. “Even with those votes, Congress couldn’t win,” he said, questioning the logic behind the stolen vote theory.

He also addressed communal politics, defending the BJP’s commitment to Hindu society and Sanatan Dharma. “Whether there are elections or not, the BJP fights for Hindu causes. I won Karimnagar with Hindu votes and will build a Hindu vote bank across Telangana,” he asserted. He accused Congress of appeasement politics, hosting Iftar parties, and ignoring Hindu festivals like Ganesh Utsav. Sanjay responded to criticism over inaction on Rohingya migrants, stating that illegal immigration occurred before 2014 under the Congress rule. “Law and order is a state subject. Congress and BRS refused to cooperate in deporting the Rohingyas. Instead, they gave them ration cards and voter IDs for vote-bank politics,” he said. He called out Congress’s alleged hypocrisy and vote-seeking tactics. “Congress lives by begging for votes. If talking about Sanatan Dharma is begging, then I proudly say I won with Hindu votes,” Sanjay declared.