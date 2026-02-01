Godam Nagesh predicts BJP’s victory in Kagaznagar civic polls

Kagaznagar: Adilabad Member of Parliament Godam Nagesh on Saturday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure victory in the forthcoming Kagaznagar Municipal Council elections and form the council by hoisting the party flag.

The MP was addressing a preparatory meeting of BJP councillor candidates held at the residence of Kagaznagar MLA Dr. Palvai Harish Babu.

During his address, Godam Nagesh stated that most local bodies in Telangana were functioning with funds provided by the Central government, highlighting the Centre’s role in urban development.

He also announced the sanction of Rs 50 lakh from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for the construction of a new branch library building in Kagaznagar town.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dr. Palvai Harish Babu said that if the BJP came to power in the municipal council, top priority would be given to improving drainage systems, roads and sanitation facilities to address civic issues faced by residents.

Later, BJP pamphlets and door posters were released, and the party’s councillor candidates were formally introduced to the public.

BJP district president Dhoni Srisailam, former district president Dr. Kothapalli Srinivas and other senior party leaders and workers were present at the meeting.