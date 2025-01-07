Godavari bank beckons to savour its serenity

Bhadrachalam: In the temple city of Bhadrachalam, the district administration made special efforts to provide a novel experience for both tourists and devotees of Lord Rama.

When winter arrives, travellers want to relax beneath the snow and connect with the natural world. They visit the Alluri Sitarama Raju district in our neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, namely the Lambasingi, Vanjangi, Tanangi, Araku, and Maredumilli districts. They reside in camps erected on hills and paddy fields there. If we could make such accommodations for the visitors, it would be great. In contrast, Bhadrachalam receives thousands of devotees during Hanuman Maladharana, Mukkoti, and Sri Ram Navami.

The town is particularly congested during Navami and Mukkoti. Devotees struggle to locate lodging despite the availability of private lodges, hotels, temple satras, and numerous private inns in the area. As a result, in addition to the home stays in the area, neighbouring towns in the district. As a result, the plans for both the local and neighbouring home stays are nearing completion.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil stated that the last preparations are being made for the river celebration in Bhadradri. He examined the boating activities, different tribal cuisines, tribal artefact booths, and the temporary shelters being built in the Godavari Karakatta area. He mentioned that solar lights are being set up to light the entire area in his remarks on the occasion. In order to capture the beauty of the surrounding Godavari, a selfie spot has been constructed.

He gave EE Ravinder, the temple, instructions to install a sound system so that the town could hear the cultural events. Later, he suggested that the authorities set up plans to draw tourists to the Godavari by boat. Participating in the event were Gram Panchayat EO Srinivas and AE Venkateswara Rao.

To generate excitement, a camping area is being established on the banks of the Godavari for the first time. Along the Godavari embankment in Bhadrachalam, a camping with contemporary amenities is being made available. To protect indigenous traditions, bamboo sticks are being used to erect fencing around these sites. For night lighting, solar lighting facilities are available. Under a bamboo hut, a communal kitchen is being set up, where local women prepare and serve tribal cuisine to the pilgrims. Due to Mukkoti Ekadashi, this campsite is being made available. In addition to having a spiritual experience, visitors from other regions and devotees will have the chance to learn about the customs and cuisine of the area.